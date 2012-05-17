Snask at OFFF Barcelona

We’ve arrived at OFFF 2012 armed with a list of questions and a whole host of talented designers to catch up with. Today, we’re kicking things off in Barcelona with the ever-brilliant and larger than life Snask. As usual, they’ve got a lot to say for themselves...

Computer Arts: Who are you and what do you do?

Fredrik -sk: We are Snask. A design, brand and film agency situated in the heart of Stockholm. We only do things we think are greater than greatest (including random R Kelly songs). We do everything for our ourselves and our loved ones!

CA: How would you describe your style?

FO: Impressive? No, that sounds like we are total douche bags. We make slick and bold design. We do strict and wild typography. We use no and every colour. This is hard! We simply do stuff we want to move people and brands.



CA: As a studio, what gets you going?

FO: Going to Barcelona and sitting on a patio, drinking beer, coffee, having a few cigarettes and sangria. Seeing lectures by great designers at OFFF and meeting our host Julia Calonge who is the best host in the world giving us her super appartment with super patio!



CA: How do you stay fresh?

FO: We do push-ups. Not really. I think we stay fresh by checking out every blog and design website we can find. Comparing ourselves with the best is always something we have done, and keep doing to keep an edge to our work.



CA: What was your 'I've made it' moment?

FO: Hmm... Our venture into China was a nice moment. But also scoring clients such as H&M or Liljevalchs Gallery. We recently had dinner with Julia Hoffman from MoMA, which was very nice. It turned out that three roses we gave to Paula Scher six years ago in Pentagram’s studio was four metres from Julia Hoffman but we never said hello.



CA: What's been your favourite project to work on so far – and why?

FO: We recently rebranded Sweden’s top mobile agency Mobiento, who are now taking over the world. The brief was to brand their agency and we did it the Snask-way. This means they look great now and talk smoother than Humphrey in Casablanca. Check them out!

Snask's seal for PR agency Studio Total

CA: If you could collaborate with any other creative in the world, who would it be and why?

FO: It would be great to work with MoMA and Julia actually. Also it would feel good to rebrand Google. When it comes to a certain person to collaborate with, it would probably be Taylor Swift or Tyler Durden! Ustwo are also 1,000 times better than U2.



CA: What can we expect to see from Snask in the coming months?

FO: Short shorts. It’s summer in Sweden. Hmmm. We are currently rebranding very large companies and doing lots of films. We are also writing a book called MAKE ENEMIES! which is about creative entrepreneurship, so that will be out this fall. We are also lecturing in Mexico, Turkey, Holland and more so you will perhaps see us if you're from any of those places.



CA: What are you guys doing at OFFF? Who are you hoping to see?

FO: We are lecturing so that is definitely a big part of why we’re here. We hope to meet lots of friends we know are here and also talk to great designers of whom we can be jealous and in the end buy a glass of Cava to celebrate their perfectness.



CA: How important is it to come to events like OFFF? What are the benefits for creatives?

FO: It’s hugely important. The industry is here and it’s very nice to be allowed to give something. It’s also very important for professionals to share their wisdom and beliefs to students and younger generations. How else will they know why we will be grumpy in our old years?

Poster for the National Association of Swedish Handicraft

CA: What does Computer Arts mean to you?

FO: A great design magazine. We've been following each other ever since our student days and here we are on a patio in Barcelona drinking Cava in the sun. A super important part of every designer's professional career is to be in magazines and blogs so CA is the cream of the crop.



CA: If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be?

FO: We are snakes. That is the sad truth. We snake each other behind our backs all the time.



CA: And finally, is there anything else you'd like to say to our readers?

FO: Stay pink and Snask OFF! We will always Snask you!