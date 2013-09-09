Gorgeous business cards convey agency's design principles

Crisp contemporary colours and typography make this a rebrand winner

Making a name for yourself as a studio in the design industry is a feat in itself. But to give your company a complete overhaul in terms of branding? That's an even bigger task. Here, the Liverpool based Well Made studio did just that and it looks pretty special.

"We set about a nine-month period of self-assessment and review, which culminated in the decision to break the design studio off under a new guise and with a narrower focus," Gemma Germains explains. "One of the key things that came up during this period of introspection was our twin obsession with typography and colour, and our love for clean, well-structured design."

The stationary was created collaboratively by everyone at Well Made, with a range of hand-embossed compliment slips, business cards and special customised envelope address stamps produced. The contemporary colours and clean-cut approach make this a rebrand winner in our eyes.

