Target's designers launch beautiful showcase site

Target - the second-largest discount retailer in the US behind Walmart - shocked the advertising world last January when it ended a long and fruitful association with Wieden & Kennedy. While rival agencies licked their lips, Target confounded them in March by forming an in-house creative agency called - with staggering originality - InHouse.

This collective of designers, copywriters, art directors, developers, information architects, production designers, account executives, art buyers and producers has just launched a new website to showcase their talents - and it's well worth a visit.

The design is clean, uncluttered and lets the images sing

We love the clean design, with great use of white space to let the gorgeous images breathe. And the content is worth digging into too - including number of exclusive behind-the-sceens shots, as well as the team's ideas behind each project.

Target consistently deliver impeccable branding

It's great to see the thinking behind such a talented team. It's both a great source of inspiration for any designer, and a good example to web designers to follow in creating an agency portfolio.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen a great example of how to showcase creative work online? Let us know in the comments box below!