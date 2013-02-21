Target's designers launch beautiful showcase site

Target - the second-largest discount retailer in the US behind Walmart - shocked the advertising world last January when it ended a long and fruitful association with Wieden & Kennedy. While rival agencies licked their lips, Target confounded them in March by forming an in-house creative agency called - with staggering originality - InHouse.
This collective of designers, copywriters, art directors, developers, information architects, production designers, account executives, art buyers and producers has just launched a new website to showcase their talents - and it's well worth a visit.
We love the clean design, with great use of white space to let the gorgeous images breathe. And the content is worth digging into too - including number of exclusive behind-the-sceens shots, as well as the team's ideas behind each project.
It's great to see the thinking behind such a talented team. It's both a great source of inspiration for any designer, and a good example to web designers to follow in creating an agency portfolio.
Have you seen a great example of how to showcase creative work online? Let us know in the comments box below!