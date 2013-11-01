Theatre logo comes to elegant life

When design students come to their final year project, it can be an enormous challenge to come up with something original. Which makes it all the more impressive when they make the rest of us sit up and pay attention. And German graphic design student Caroline Groh has done just that.

Her vision for the branding and identity of a fictional theatre is beautiful and brilliant. At the heart of this vision is the logo design, which illustrates the movement of the performer with simple but effective use of intersecting lines. This can be seen clearly in the video above, in which the logo and performer interact and dance as one.



“Dynamics, aesthetics and sensuality aren't simply features of dance, but furthermore those of the Motion Theater," explains Groh. "The expression of the dance as 'movement in space' is enforced by elements such as the floating typography." It's this conceptual and meticulous approach that landed this project a Red Dot design award.

Check out more of Grohs' work on Behance.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen any stunning student projects? Let us know in the comment box below!