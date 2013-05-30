What if Star Wars characters were turned into brands?

Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett is mashed up with the Burger King logo and tagline

If there's one thing that catches our eye more than clever logo design, it's clever movie mashups. Well, take a look at how these well-known Star Wars characters have been transformed into top brands.

New Zealand-based illustrator Barn Bocock has reimagined some of the characters and alliances of the galaxy far, far away as iconic brands. His series, entitled 'Brand Wars: Rebel VS Imperial’, combines famous brand identities such as those of Nike, Reebok, and Pizza Hut with the likes of the Sith, Jedi and Han Solo.

A fun, and beautifully executed take on both movie and brand design that really raised a smile amongst the Creative Bloqqers. So, which allegiance will you choose?

See more work from Barn Bocock.

