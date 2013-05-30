What if Star Wars characters were turned into brands?

If there's one thing that catches our eye more than clever logo design, it's clever movie mashups. Well, take a look at how these well-known Star Wars characters have been transformed into top brands.
New Zealand-based illustrator Barn Bocock has reimagined some of the characters and alliances of the galaxy far, far away as iconic brands. His series, entitled 'Brand Wars: Rebel VS Imperial’, combines famous brand identities such as those of Nike, Reebok, and Pizza Hut with the likes of the Sith, Jedi and Han Solo.
A fun, and beautifully executed take on both movie and brand design that really raised a smile amongst the Creative Bloqqers. So, which allegiance will you choose?
See more work from Barn Bocock.
Like this? Read these!
- Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny
- Useful and inspiring flyer templates
- The best 3D movies of 2013
Which Star Wars character would you like to see reimagined? Let us know in the comments box below!