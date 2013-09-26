Top designers rebrand Finland's capital

A world capital of design is created through a series of visual identities

Last year, Helsinki was awarded the World Design Capital. To celebrate the feat, it took their citizens to the centre of the visual identity process and asked them to create a symbol or a graphic that represented a world capital of design.

Taking place through multiple workshops, the open platforms for experimentation meant the participation for people of all ages. Established designers were also invited to join in the creation of official WDC Helsinki 2012 products with the same brief that was given to people at Open Identity workshops.

Finnish designers Vuokko Nurmesniemi, Kustaa Saksi, Oiva Toikka and Tuomas Toivonen were among those who chose the final collection of products. The results are a series of bright and beautiful executions in typography and illustration.

Find out more over on The World Design Capital Helsinki website.

