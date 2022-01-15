The 10 best Nintendo Switch Lite games in 2022

Want to know what the best Nintendo Switch Lite games are? We're here to give you some expert opinion and sort you out with some top choices that'll go perfectly with the basic handheld version of the Nintendo Switch.

While the Lite wouldn't be most people's first choice of Switch, especially now that the swanky OLED version is available, it's a capable little console that'll run nearly all Switch games; the only exceptions are rare cases that only work in TV mode. That said, some games that work brilliantly on a big TV screen lose their impact on the Switch Lite's little display, so to save you any disappointment we've made sure that every game listed here is just as enjoyable on a smaller screen as it is on a 48-inch TV.

Don't have a Switch Lite? Check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals. Alternatively, go larger with our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch deals, and while you're at it, sort yourself out with the best Nintendo Switch games.

The best Nintendo Switch Lite games available now

(Image credit: Nintendo)

01. Animal Crossing: New Horizons The best Nintendo Switch Lite game for laid-back fun Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Simulation Players: Up to 8 Game file size: 10.2 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fun and chilled gaming + Loads to discover + Constantly rewarding Reasons to avoid - Short on action

Less a game, more an escape from the everyday horrors of existence, Animal Crossing: New Horizons jets you off to your own personal island paradise to explore, create, customise and simply chill the heck out. Whether you want to hunt for bugs, chat to villagers, plant trees or search for cool clothing for your villager or neat household items, there's always something to do, not to mention that special rewarding feeling as your island getaway grows and evolves.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

In a similar vein to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Stardew Valley is a laid-back farming simulator with lovely pixel art looks, and it's an absolutely perfect fit for the Switch Lite. Starting with an overgrown field, you plant it with crops and grow your own farm, and along the way you'll meet and interact with all manner of interesting and engaging townspeople, all hoping to rebuild Stardew Valley to greatness. And to add an extra dimension to the game, a recent update has added multiplayer so that you can invite up to three friends to farm along with you.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

03. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl A classic Pokémon gets a shiny remaster Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Adventure, Role-Playing Players: 1 Game file size: 6.7 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Classic Pokémon remaster + New features + Plenty of Pokémon to catch Reasons to avoid - Feels a little dated

You're spoiled for choice if you want a Pokémon game for your Switch Lite, but right now we'd recommend the sort-of new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. If you're an old-school Nintendo DS gamer you'll probably recognise the names; these are remakes of DS titles given a good polish and extra content, and a great fit for the Switch Lite. Naturally it's all about building up your Pokémon collection and becoming the best trainer of them all, and while it's big on nostalgia there are plenty of new side quests and quality of life additions that give the experience extra depth.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

04. Metroid Dread A brilliant helping of old-school Metroid action Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Action, Adventure Players: 1 Game file size: 4.2 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Currys View at very.co.uk View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Loads of atmosphere + Looks fantastic + Familiar gameplay Reasons to avoid - Too old-school for some

A 2D Metroid game is just the thing for your Switch Lite, and that's exactly what Metroid Dread is. It follows the classic Metroid template – a vast 2D world to explore in which you gradually built up Samus Aran's abilities and weaponry – and it builds up the tension by throwing in near-indestructible E.M.M.I. robots that'll hunt Samus down, as well of course as the inevitable punishing boss fights. It's just the right mix of exhilaration and frustration, and you won't want to stop until you've uncovered every little hidden secret.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

05. Hades Rogue-like dungeon crawling for hardcore gamers Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Action, Adventure, Role-Playing, Indie Players: 1 Game file size: 3.9 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Different every time + Simple with lots of depth + Lots to discover Reasons to avoid - Totally unforgiving

If you prefer your games to keep on giving you something to do without getting repetitive, Hades could be just the thing your Switch Lite needs. It's a rogue-like dungeon crawler, which means that it completely randomises every time you play, so you'll never play the same game twice. It's all about survival and upgrading your weapons and skills, while smashing demons and attempting to escape from Hell. But as soon as you die, it's all the way back to square one, the House of Hades, to start again. It's not for everyone, but it's the perfect title for anyone who likes their gaming tough.

(Image credit: Enhance)

06. Tetris Effect: Connected It's Tetris, but even more immersive Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Indie, Puzzle, Multiplayer, Music, Arcade Players: Up to 8 Game file size: 3.3 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + It's Tetris! + Gorgeous background graphics + Lovely soundtrack Reasons to avoid - If you don't like Tetris...

Puzzle games don't come much more classic than Tetris, and the Switch Lite's already well-served with the multiplayer-focused Tetris 99. Tetris Effect: Connected adds a whole new Zen element to the experience, with gorgeous animated backdrops and mood-matching music; unsurprisingly it's all the work of digital auteur Tetsuya Mizuguchi, best known for the incredibly immersive trance shooter, Rez. Tetris Effect: Connected takes the dry puzzling of Tetris and layers on synaesthetic and emotional depth; it's a joy to play, and there's a multiplayer option too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

07. Mario Party Superstars There still ain't no party like a Mario Party Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Party, Multiplayer Players: Up to 4 Game file size: 2.9 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fun for all the family + Lots of boards and mini-games Reasons to avoid - Needs other players - Showing its age

Looking for a game you can play with friends, family or just about anyone? Mario Party's always been a great option, and Mario Party Superstars is a best-of edition that features mini-games from all the previous versions as well as game boards from the first three Mario Party games on the Nintendo 64. It's basically a big, immersive board game that mixes skill and luck as you make your way around the board via dice rolls, and while you won't really have much fun with it playing by yourself, it comes alive when you add friends. You can either play by passing the Switch Lite around, or local or online multiplayer.

(Image credit: Extremely OK Games, Ltd.)

08. Celeste Perfectly-formed platformer that just keeps on giving Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Platformer, Action Players: 1 Game file size: 1.5 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Hive Books Check Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Gorgeous levels + Incredibly well constructed + Fantastic replayability Reasons to avoid - Brutally hard

We reckon that Celeste is the greatest platform game of all time, and it's one that goes perfectly with the Switch Lite. Based around young Madeline climbing the mysterious Celeste mountain, it's a game that can feel overwhelmingly gruelling at first, but as you learn its ways and build your skills you should eventually find your way to the peak, at which point you'll be much better equipped to go back to the start and use everything you've learned along the way to get through its gorgeous and varied levels that little bit faster. Learning its speedrunning secrets is part of the fun, as is unlocking its even harder B-side and even C-side levels (we doubt we'll ever manage that last one).

(Image credit: Nintendo)

09. Super Mario Maker 2 Classic 2D Mario fun with an extra creative twist Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Platformer, Action Players: Up to 4 Game file size: 3.1 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Currys View at very.co.uk 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Lots of levels included + Straightforward editor + Easy to share creations Reasons to avoid - Building good levels is hard

You can't have a round up of the best Nintendo Switch Lite games without a bit of Mario, and while Super Mario Odyssey might be the obvious pick for the standard Switch, we think that Super Mario Maker 2 is the better fit for the Lite. It's classic 2D Mario platforming action, with the added fun of creating and sharing your own levels (as well as downloading and playing other people's creations). What's not to love?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The best Nintendo Switch game works just as well on the Lite Specifications Publisher: Nintendo Genre: Adventure, Action, Role-Playing, Other Players: 1 Game file size: 14.4 GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Currys View at Amazon View at CDKeys 484 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Enormous open world + Lovely graphics + So much to do Reasons to avoid - Eventually it ends

We still think that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the best game on the Nintendo Switch, and while it's definitely one that's best experienced on a big screen, it's one that still works really well on the more constrained Nintendo Switch Lite. Its bold cartoon graphics don't suffer as much as other epic games on a smaller screen, and its vast open world, huge main storyline and enormous assortment of side quests mean that it's one you can play for absolutely ages and still find new things to discover. It's an essential purchase no matter which model of Switch you own.

