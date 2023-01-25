Welcome to our guide to the best Apple Pencil cases! The Apple Pencil is a fantastic tool for any iPad user. It allows for easy note-taking, the ability to make gorgeous artwork and makes browsing your tablet easy. But keeping such a small accessory secure and protected can be worrying, especially when you consider how pricey the iPad stylus is.

Whilst the newer Apple Pencil 2 features magnetic connection to snap on and off the later iPads, there are many reasons you may want the best Apple Pencil case. Maybe you own an older generation Apple Pencil or prefer using a third-party stylus. Maybe your tablet has a case that doesn't fit your pencil on the side. Whatever the case (hah, get it?) may be, check out our below list to find a case that will safely store your Apple Pencil!

We've made sure to consider elements like material type, colour range and size when choosing our top picks to help you quickly compare each case. there are varying types of cases, but we've listed the two main ones here in the form of larger carry cases and pencil covers. Our live widgets will take you directly to our favourite retailers too, and if you're on the market for a shiny new iPad make sure to check out our guides to the best iPad Pro prices and the best iPad deals. For more Apple Pencil accessories, we also have a list of the best Apple Pencil grips to maximise your comfort.

The best Apple Pencil cases

(opens in new tab) 01. Meowster Carrying Case for Apple Pencil View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil Case overall Material: Silicone, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colours: 5

Pencil compatability: Apple Pencil 1 and 2



+ Extra storage space for pen nibs

+ Solid build for protection

- Not the most snug fit This case has a simple yet sleek design, with padded slots that perfectly fit your pencil, lightning adaptor and extra pen nibs. It comes in a range of colours, and the simplistic casing has a lovely Apple feel. (opens in new tab) 02. Fintie carry case for Apple Pencil View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The most stylish Apple Pencil case Materials: Faux Leather, Microfibre

Colours: 7+

Pencil compatibility: Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2



+ Fantastic pattern and colour choice

+ Stores multiple pencils and accessories

- Reported strong plastic smell when new These beautiful cases from Fintie come in a range of colours and designs, from crystals to artistic florals. There's plenty of space to store multiple Apple Pencils and a select bunch of accessories. (opens in new tab) 03. Hydream Silicone Case for Apple Pencil View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best simple Apple Pencil case Materials: Silicone

Colours: Pink

Pencil compatibility: Apple Pencil 1



+ Easy tip to remove for charging

+ Rubberised soft grip

- Silicone can stretch over time This case from Hydream is simple in all the right ways. It comes in a beautiful coral pink shade and the silicone body makes it comfortable to hold. The tip can be easily popped on and off for charging your first gen Apple Pencil, too! (opens in new tab) 04. Elago Classic Pencil Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) An Apple Pencil case with a fun design Materials: Silicone

Colours: 7+

Pencil compatibility: Apple Pencil 2



+ Fun traditional pencil design

+ Rubberised soft grip

- Pricier compared to other options This fun case from Elago is unobtrusive and comfortable to hold thanks to the silicone material choice. Styled after a traditional pencil, it comes in a multitude of funky colours and is a great choice for those looking for something with a bit of character. (opens in new tab) 05. AGPTEK case for Apple Pencil 2 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil case to store everything Materials: Synthetic leather, microfibre

Colours: 3

Pencil compatibility: Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2



+ Holds multiple styluses and accessories

+ Protective case

- Pretty chunky Another great choice for a case to store more than just a singular pencil. The AGPTEK case is both protective and stylish. It comes in various finishes that include a handsome faux black leather. (opens in new tab) 06. MoKo Apple Pencil cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil case to keep attached Materials: Plastic

Colours: 7+

Pencil compatibility: Apple Pencil 2



+ Great protection

+ Retractable pen tip

- Cannot attach to iPad magnetically This Pencil cover from MoKo comes in a decent selection of colours, and the integrated clip means it can easily attach to clothes, tablet cases and more. The build means you can retract the Apple Pencil tip to protect it when not in use, too.

