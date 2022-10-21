Best upcoming Switch games: the best new Switch games

The best upcoming Switch games demonstrate the unique features of Nintendo's uniquely designed console as well as the heritage of this iconic publisher and developer. Below I pick the best new Switch games that you can pre-order now to avoid disappointment. Pre-ordering is also useful for managing your budget and controlling your spending on gifts.

Upcoming Switch games: the best new Switch games

Bayonetta 3
The best upcoming Switch adventure
Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Platinum Games

Release date: 28 October



+ Exclusive to Switch

+ Long-awaited sequel

Developer: Platinum Games
Release date: 28 October
Bayonetta 3 was first announced in 2017, so fans have been waiting a long time for this upcoming Nintendo Switch game. Like its predecessors Bayonetta 3 is a fast-paced melee-action game that combines impressive visuals and combo attacks to good effect. Developed by the respected PlatinumGames, Bayonetta 3 is a masterclass in character design and is an exclusive for Nintendo Switch. The game features new modes, such as being able to control the titular character's demons, and a new Naive Angel Mode that hides any nudity in cut-scenes (Bayonetta is a nude which whose clothes are her hair – it's weird).

Pokémon Violet
The new Pokémon game for Switch
Publisher: Nintendo

game for Switch Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Game Freak

Release date: 18 November



+ Ninth game in series

+ Includes Miradon

Developer: Game Freak
Release date: 18 November
Pokémon Violet (along with Pokémon Scarlet) is the nineth mainline game in the Pokémon series, and updates the classic gameplay with a new three-player mode, 'Tera' features and a large open world. The gameplay remains the same; collect and train Pokémon creatures and then battle them against other trainers. A new 'Let's Go' game mechanic enables you to send out Pokémon to find and battle wild Pokémon for you. A new Terastal feature offers crystalline creatures to collect, and the associated Tera mechanic enables Pokémon to match powers with Terastal Pokémon. It's all very good fun.

Pokémon Scarlet
The other top Pokémon game for Switch
Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Game Freak

Release date: 18 November



+ Includes Koraidon

+ Improved gameplay

Developer: Game Freak
Release date: 18 November
Pokémon Scarlet is largely the same game as Pokémon Violet, but with some subtle differences that fans will need to be aware of, and likely want both editions. While both games feature the same play style, new features, co-op mode and open world, as well as the same new Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, each game features a unique creature. Pokémon Scarlet comes with Koraidon while Pokémon Violet includes Miradon. Both games also diverge on outfits for your hero and the professor who you train with; in Scarlet it's Professor Sada and Violet it's Professor Turo.

Fire Emblem Engage
The most anticipated Switch tactics game
Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Release date: 20 January



+ Classic tactics ideas

+ New world of Elyos

Developer: Intelligent Systems
Release date: 20 January
Fire Emblem Engage is a fantastic upcoming Switch game for any gamers who like classic tactics role-playing games. As a new game in the Fire Emblem series you can call on classic 'Emblems' – summoned heroes from previous games, including Marth, Celica and more. This sequel offers a new world, Elyos, to explore as well as a new story. The same anime visuals and character design is by famed manga artist Mika Pikazo, and it's a real draw of this new Switch game. If you're looking for a new tactical game on Switch with a bold and inventive art direction, this upcoming Switch game is a must.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
The best upcoming Switch RPG
Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Release date: 13 December



+ Remastered HD visuals

+ Improved battle system

+ English & Japanese



Developer: Square Enix
Release date: 13 December
It's impressive Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is coming to Nintendo Switch; it's one of the most ambitious new games for switch. This HD remaster of the 2007 PSP role-playing game, a prequel to Final Fantasy VII, will feature revamped 3D models, backgrounds and VFX as well as full English and Japanese voice acting, and a new soundtrack arrangement. As with PS5's Final Fantasy VII Remake, this features a reworked battle system that drops the original turn-based system for more action-packed real time combat that blends in classic turn-based special moves and commands.

Sonic Frontiers
The most anticipated Switch Sonic game
Publisher: Sega

Developer: Sonic Team

Release date: 8 November



+ Open world design

+ Classic Sonic action

+ New combat system



Developer: Sonic Team
Release date: 8 November
Sonic Frontiers is a top upcoming Switch game that brings Sega's famous hedgehog back to Nintendo's console. This new game features a large open world called Starfall Islands that is filled with colourful waterfalls, forests and deserts. This new approach has been influenced by Zelda: Breath of the Wild but this new Sonic game also brings back classic ideas from the franchise, so ring-collecting and rail-grinding return. A new combat system has been included to enable Sonic to dodge, parry and counter attacks. If you're looking for a new Sonic adventure with a modern spin, then this is for you.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn
The most anticipated retro Switch game
Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Release date: 11 November



+ Beautiful illustrations

+ Evolving story

Developer: Square Enix
Release date: 11 November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the 1995 tactics game while poaching ideas from the 2010 revival, in which your choices affect the flow and conclusion of the game's story. In this upcoming Switch game, the action takes place on 3D battlefields with clever AI adapting to your decisions. Key to success is developing your units, which can now be done at an individual level for greater freedom and complexity. If you're looking for a retro tactics game that combines classic ideas in new ways, with some beautifully illustrated cutscenes and visuals, pre-order Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered
The most anticipated Switch retro RPG
Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Namco Tales Studio

Release date: 25 December



+ New HD visuals

+ Local co-op

Developer: Namco Tales Studio
Release date: 25 December
Bandai Namco is bringing back Tales of Symphonia in this remastered edition for Nintendo Switch. This updating of the 2004 GameCube classic includes enhanced graphics and improved gameplay to make the retro RPG playable on Nintendo's console. Tales of Symphonia Remastered upgrades the original art style and models for Switch, with improved HD textures. The game offers a local three-player co-op mode, a world to explore and tweaked gameplay. Character design by iconic artist Kosuke Fujishima is exceptional.

Kirby's Return To Dreamland: Deluxe
The most anticipated Switch Kirby game
Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Release date: 24 February



+ 4-player platforming

+ New remake

Developer: Nintendo
Release date: 24 February
Kirby's Return To Dreamland: Deluxe is a HD remake of Kirby's Adventure Wii, the classic 2D platformer featuring our favourite cute blob. This new upcoming Switch edition supports up to four players, including the option to share a controller. Kirby can absorb and 'copy' enemy abilities and now includes a mecha 'copy' – become a flying robot. In four-player mode you can all control Kirbies or choose from a returning character, including Meta Knight, King Dedede and Bandana Waddle Dee (yep, all real names). A bonus mini-game mode rounds out the package.

