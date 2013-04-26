Free book offers invaluable advice from creative leaders

Creatives pass down their expertise to the next creative generation

Working in the creative industry can be tough sometimes. The array of day-t0-day problems, issues and challenges to face can stand in the way of realising your creative vision. But while there is plenty of business advice around, much of it is very general and fails to help when it comes to specific, real-world issues.

That's where 'One Thing I Know' comes in. Compiling hard-earned insights from creative entrepreneurs from across the UK, the series of articles is aimed at passing their experience down to the next generation. This is first-hand advice from those who have experienced it - and overcome it - themselves.

Published by Creative England, and featuring original articles and illustration pieces from some of the UK’s top creatives, the 116-page, printed version of 'One Thing I Know' is available now for free*. Yes, FREE! You just have to cover the cost of the postage. Don't miss out on this incredibly useful resource!

*Note: The book is currently only available for free within the UK - but for non-Brits, it's still well worth reading the articles on the site.

