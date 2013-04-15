New design event tackles tough career questions

Meddle aims to answer those tough design industry questions

The design industry is renowned for being one of the most controversial out there; with clients, wages and copyright issues all providing plenty of debate among creatives. Here at Creative Bloq, we don't think this is neccessarily bad thing. It proves that you're passionate about your industry and we should relish a bit of debate.

So, we were pretty excited when we heard about Meddle. It's a new series of events that aim to tackle tricky subjects concering the creative industry. Gathering a range of brilliant people, the issue is chosen by the first person they invite - the Middle Meddler.

Big design names

The likes of Jessica Hische, Mike Reed and Anil Dash are all onboard, with the first Meddle taking place tomorrow at the Temple Guiting Manor in the Cotswolds, UK. The aim of each Meddle is to conceive, develop and present something that 'moves the needle' on the chosen issue - it could be anything from a website to a product prototype.

Everyone involved will have an audience of their own and will be invited to follow the meddle in real time through social media. Or they might get actively involved in generating and responding to ideas - it’ll be different each time.

Interested? Head to the Meddle website for more information.

Which subject would you like to meddle? Let us know in the comments box below!