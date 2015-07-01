Vote for your favourites in the CG Awards 2015

Created by 3D World magazine, the CG Awards 2015 recognises the work of the entire industry: from software and hardware developers who create the tools and engines to drive creativity, to the artists and technicians involved in pushing the boundaries of visual effects, illustration, animation and design.

Voting is open in this year's awards now! So make sure you don't miss the boat: visit today www.thecgawards.com, find out who's on the shortlist, and vote in any or all of the 17 categories.

The final winner will be decided by a panel of industry experts and unveiled on 11 November. The categories are as follows:

Creative awards

Best VFX feature film scene

VFX short film of the year

CG animated feature of the year

CG animated short of the year

Best CG commercial campaign

Arch-viz animation of the year

Arch-viz still of the year

CG video game of the year: in-game

CG video game of the year: promotion

Technology awards

New application of the year

Software update of the year

Plug-in of the year

Software innovation of the year

Hardware innovation of the year

3D print innovation of the year (new)

Community awards

Live Event of the year

3D World Hall of Fame

"Visual artists and technicians have always been the backbone of the entertainment industry," says renowned matte painter and one of the CG Awards shortlist judges, Milan Schere.

Milan Schere

"They continue to amaze us with their creative artistry as well as innovative outside-of-the-box thinking. Recognising the achievements of these unsung heroes is the most appropriate way to further fuel the motivation of every single digital magician in our global community.

"The CG Awards are a reminder to all of us that we must continue to experiment with the smoke and mirrors of our time in order to keep channelling our passion for this craft."

We're intent on making 2015 the biggest and best awards yet, so please join us by casting your vote and making your voice heard!