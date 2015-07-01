Vote for your favourites in the CG Awards 2015
The CG Awards 2015 is open for business! Find out which movies, artists and tools are on the shortlist, and cast your vote today!
Created by 3D World magazine, the CG Awards 2015 recognises the work of the entire industry: from software and hardware developers who create the tools and engines to drive creativity, to the artists and technicians involved in pushing the boundaries of visual effects, illustration, animation and design.
Voting is open in this year's awards now! So make sure you don't miss the boat: visit today www.thecgawards.com, find out who's on the shortlist, and vote in any or all of the 17 categories.
The final winner will be decided by a panel of industry experts and unveiled on 11 November. The categories are as follows:
Creative awards
- Best VFX feature film scene
- VFX short film of the year
- CG animated feature of the year
- CG animated short of the year
- Best CG commercial campaign
- Arch-viz animation of the year
- Arch-viz still of the year
- CG video game of the year: in-game
- CG video game of the year: promotion
Technology awards
- New application of the year
- Software update of the year
- Plug-in of the year
- Software innovation of the year
- Hardware innovation of the year
- 3D print innovation of the year (new)
Community awards
- Live Event of the year
- 3D World Hall of Fame
"Visual artists and technicians have always been the backbone of the entertainment industry," says renowned matte painter and one of the CG Awards shortlist judges, Milan Schere.
"They continue to amaze us with their creative artistry as well as innovative outside-of-the-box thinking. Recognising the achievements of these unsung heroes is the most appropriate way to further fuel the motivation of every single digital magician in our global community.
"The CG Awards are a reminder to all of us that we must continue to experiment with the smoke and mirrors of our time in order to keep channelling our passion for this craft."
We're intent on making 2015 the biggest and best awards yet, so please join us by casting your vote and making your voice heard!
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Vote today!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The Creative Bloq team is made up of a group of design fans, and has changed and evolved since Creative Bloq began back in 2012. The current website team consists of eight full-time members of staff: Editor Georgia Coggan, Deputy Editor Rosie Hilder, Ecommerce Editor Beren Neale, Senior News Editor Daniel Piper, Editor, Digital Art and 3D Ian Dean, Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur Einarsson and Ecommerce Writer Beth Nicholls and Staff Writer Natalie Fear, as well as a roster of freelancers from around the world. The 3D World and ImagineFX magazine teams also pitch in, ensuring that content from 3D World and ImagineFX is represented on Creative Bloq.
Related articles
- Unreal Engine and Unity are "the best training tools that I could possibly imagine," says Dune's cinematographer
- Pro ZBrush modelling tips: step out of your comfort zone
- Video AI 5 review: Unbelievable upscaler and denoiser for rescuing footage
- Adobe just dropped a massive Substance 3D Painter update