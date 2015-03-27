10 illustrated tributes to The Simpsons' Milhouse

Submit your Milhouse from Memory for your chance to be featured in book #2

Milhouse Van Houten is one of the most iconic and recognisable cartoon characters of the past 20 years. As Bart Simpson's best friend, Milhouse has had many an adventure – some more torturous than the others – ensuring he has a place firmly in our hearts. But could you draw him purely from memory?

Illustrator Kieran Gabriel wanted to find out, so, back in 2013 he curated the 'Milhouse from Memory' book. Asking friends, fellow illustrators and friends all over the internet to draw Milhouse Van Houten from memory – without any reference – produced some pretty amazing results.

He's doing it all over again this May and wants your contributions. Whether you think you can draw or not doesn't matter – it's all about having fun. "The idea is to select 100 for the book and then have every single submission in an exhibition later on in the year," Gabriel explains. The book will be published through Belly Kids but in the meantime, here's a few favourites from book #1.

Contribute to Milhouse from Memory #2 HERE.

