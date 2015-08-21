10 Simpsons mash-ups will make you smile

We love these Bart Simpson pop-culture mash-up illustrations

As one of the longest running shows in television history, The Simpsons have inspired many-a-homage, with CSS experiments, animations and more showcasing the iconic characters in an entirely new light. This new exhibition sees illustrators and artists mash-up the Simpsons with pop-culture favourites.

Taking the idea of 'Bartmania,' Be Street have organised The Bootleg Bart exhibition, asking artists to step up and create the new face of Bart Simpson. The exhibition took place in Los Angeles from 25 – 26 July but will be at the Be Street Weekend in Paris in October 2015.

Tributes include mash-ups with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Charlie Brown, Tintin and even the poster for Jaws. Take a look at some of our favourites below and be sure to vote for your favourite on Be Street's Facebook page.

The original exhibition took place in Los Angeles

You can vote for your favourite mash-up on the Be Street Facebook page

Artists have been reimagining the character of Bart

We love this simple Jaws tribute

We have a feeling this one could make it to a few t-shirts

A lot of the illustrations have kept the style of The Simpsons

The competition has seen some amazing entries from across the world

Remember Fido? We love this nostalgic Bart tribute

Tintin gets the Bart Simpson mash-up treatment

There's even room for Homer in the exhibition

[via Creative Boom]

Like this? Read these!