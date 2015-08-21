10 Simpsons mash-ups will make you smile

As one of the longest running shows in television history, The Simpsons have inspired many-a-homage, with CSS experiments, animations and more showcasing the iconic characters in an entirely new light. This new exhibition sees illustrators and artists mash-up the Simpsons with pop-culture favourites.
Taking the idea of 'Bartmania,' Be Street have organised The Bootleg Bart exhibition, asking artists to step up and create the new face of Bart Simpson. The exhibition took place in Los Angeles from 25 – 26 July but will be at the Be Street Weekend in Paris in October 2015.
Tributes include mash-ups with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Charlie Brown, Tintin and even the poster for Jaws. Take a look at some of our favourites below and be sure to vote for your favourite on Be Street's Facebook page.
[via Creative Boom]
