You'll fall in love with these mysterious Simpsons wine bottles

Homer and Marge Simpson are transformed into wine bottles

The Simpsons have certainly inspired a range of projects – from Simpsons infographics to The Simpsons created entirely in CSS – the fivesome continue to be one of the best modern cartoons and one of the most influential families on the planet. This latest concept sees them transformed into an inspiring packaging design.

Combining the influence of both The Simpsons and iconic Dutch artist Pieter Modrian, Moscow based designer Constantin Bolimond has come up with a couple of brilliant wine bottle designs. "The drink was brought to life together with the cartoon characters in 1987. Maybe it’s wine, maybe not," he explains.

"We are inviting you to find out yourselves. The contents have been kept secret for 26 years now. While the ingredients remain the same, their proportions differ from time to time. That is why you will never get bored from this drink! We can assure you that you will not be left disappointed." We're certainly not if the packaging is anything to go by.

[via Lovely Package]

