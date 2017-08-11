Topics

Can you spot yourself in these designer stereotypes?

Are you a hipster, messy creative, romantic or other?

IT stereotype characters

Are you a hipster-kinda guy?

Whether your desk is messy or tidy, your walls adorned with pop culture posters or neatly framed art pieces, you could see yourself in one of these delightfully stereotypical designer character illustrations.

The project was started by Serbian artist Dmitry Narozhny, who drew a new character each month for Devexperts' company calendar, with designs ranging from the hipster to the hippy, goth to the geek.

So, can you spot someone resembling you among these designer stereotypes? Take a look through some of our favourite character designs by scrolling through the gallery below. Want to see more? Head to Dmitry Narozhny's Behance page to see the rest of the characters.

Image 1 of 5

Is your desk as messy as this one?

Image 2 of 5

Things look exceptionally tidy here

Image 3 of 5

Don't let that deadline send you off to sleep

Image 4 of 5

A cosy working space for this free-spirited character

Image 5 of 5

A romantic desk for a laid back dude

