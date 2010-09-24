Create a modern, multi-use pattern

I have developed illustrations to cover everything from cars to bags, but it is possible to use patterns on wallpapers, book covers, clothes fabric, purses - well, anything!

In this tutorial we'll create patterns to cover any kind of surface. This particular pattern will focus on natural characters and creatures; so we'll draw these elements first then create a composition with them later. Using geometric shapes and a reduced colour palette, it is possible to get a great results with a modern, cool look.