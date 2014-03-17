Doodle characters cause chaos in the real world

Marty Cooper has hit on an ingenious way to show off his doodle art

We love to see great examples of doodle art here at Creative Bloq. But while doodles usually stay firmly on the page, Marty Cooper has brought his out for a walk in the real world.

Cooper doodles a wide range of kooky characters - from whales to mice to zombie oranges - onto a transparent sheet, then holds them up to real-world scenes and photographs them. And while we love his illustration style, it's the clever way he inserts his doodles into day-to-day scenes that really makes his work special.

Check out some of our favourite examples below, and you'll find more of his work on his Tumblr page.

Have you seen some doodle art worth shouting about? Let us know in the comments box below!