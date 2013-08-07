Topics

The Rugrats reimagined as real-life grown ups

Your favourite Nickelodeon 90s gang have been re-imagined as real life adults by illustrator Celeste Doodles.

Your favourite Nickelodeon characters are all grown up

Those of you who grew up with Nickelodeon on your screens will no doubt remember one of its most popular shows - The Rugrats. Telling the tales and adventures of a group of adorable little kids, we haven't seen them since the 90s. That is, until now.

Fan of the show and illustrator Celeste Doodles has re-imagined her favourite cartoon characters as real life adults with this cute illustrative series. Showcasing Chuckie as a hipster Trekkie and Tommy as an adventurous, outdoors-y type, it's an intriguing take on some of the channel's best loved kids.

It's the small touches and attention to detail that made us fall in love with this project - sticking to the characters' original clothing and features but with a modern twist.

See more 90s cartoons reimagined over on Celeste's Tumblr.

