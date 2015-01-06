Sassy book is a bubblegum-hued explosion of colour

Mel Stringer combines the cute with the sassy

If one thing's going to cheer you up, it's definitely some cute illustrations. Mix that with a splash of sass and you'll get this adorable and inspiring new book from independent publishers Belly Kids. Created by Mel Stringer, the Australia based artist has produced some breathtaking backgrounds and colour-drenched characters.

"We're bringing in the new year with a collection of delicious fashion-focused females packed to the brim with the sassy, shy and strange," explains Belly Kids' Michael Coley. "Inspired by fruits and eccentric Japanese fashion, Cute Yum is a bubblegum-hued explosion of the awesome and kawaii."

Even if fashion isn't your thing, you'll undoubtedly fall in love with Stringer's style and excellent choice of colour palette. Take a look at some of our favourites below and pre-order the book over on Belly Kids now.

