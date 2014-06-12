Tropical Scratch 'n Sniff book is all you need this summer

Beautiful retro-feel cover designed by Becca Allen (http://www.beccaallen.co.uk/)

We're huge fans of independent publisher Belly Kids here at Creative Bloq. From their 'Thrill Murray' book to their 'Sister Like You' publication, they're constantly pushing the boundaries between books, art and creativity. Their latest offering, 'Instant Touch' is a scratch and sniff product that features some incredibly inspiring work.

"We're launching a tropical themed scratch and sniff book at Dalston Printhouse Gallery in July and we're going crazy with abstract shapes and faux fruits," explains Belly Kids founder Mike Coley. "It features work from Charlotte Mei, Ellie Andrews, Lynnie Zulu, Rose Blake and Eliot Wyatt amongst others.

"The gallery will be a tropical forest of ceramic fruits, felt trees, lifesize pop up explorers and awesome smells." Instant Touch is the perfect way to kick start your summer of creativity.

What do you think of this book? Let us know in the comments box below!