Upside-downers give you twice the app fun

As a designer, you're probably faced with screens-a-plenty on a daily basis. Whether it be your computer, your phone or your tablet, staring at a blank canvas can be a daunting prospect. Thankfully, the Bambu app is here to provide you with enough wallpaper options to get that inspiration flowing.
Based in Brighton, Lucy Irving has created these Upside-downers to add to the already sterling array of wallpapers on offer.
Inspiration
The Upside-downers are all inspired by the work of people such as Rex Whistler, who created lots of upside-down faces as part of a Shell Oil advertising campaign in the 1930s, and the American Illustrator Peter Newell who published two volumes of upside-down drawings called Topsys & Turvys around 1890.
Each upside-downer is a human and animal that are connected in some way. Red side up is human and the blue side is animal.
You can see the rest of the Upside-downer characters on Lucy's blog.
