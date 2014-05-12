You'll fall in love with these watercolour superheroes

The Avengers have never looked so wonderful with these watercolour portraits

Some of the world's favourite characters were created by some of the greatest comic book artists of all time and it's these characters that often prove the inspiration for a huge number of projects. From vintage-style posters to superhero packaging, those with super-human powers prove popular with designers across the world.

This latest project from Sydney-based French artist Clémentine sees her tackle the Avengers in an entirely unique and beautiful way. Using watercolours to really highligh the aesthetics of these characters, the likes of Iron Man and Captain America have never looked so beautiful.

Working as an Industrial Designer as her full-time job, these paintings are merely the way in which Clémentine spends her spare time. We don't know about you but we think this is a really wonderful way to spend a rainy Sunday!

See more watercolour portraits over on the Clémentine's website.

