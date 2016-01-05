Music icon reimagined as comic star

Robert Smith stars as the lead character in a range of comics

Love comics and The Cure? Then this is the perfect bit of inspiration for you, as Brazil-based artist Butcher Billy has crafted a range of comic covers inspired by frontman Robert Smith, which sees the singer in a range of weird and wonderful environments.

"This frightening series of strange tales is a homage to the goth legend who truly taught us love and darkness," he says of the project. Using song titles and comic book titles, it's a brilliant way to imagine what the stories would contain.

Featuring full colour versions, as well as black and white offerings, the attention to detail is staggering. It won't be just fans of The Cure that'll be able to appreciate the artistry here – illustrators and comic book geeks galore will definitely adore them.

Song titles are used as comic book titles

A modern day twist is put on some of the older songs

Smith sports his distinctive make-up

A little Halloween film lends an inspiring hand in this design

A homage to The Evil Dead perhaps?

