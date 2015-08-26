Reality-style show challenges aspiring comics artists

After the likes of Face/Off fulfilling SFX make-up artists dreams, Project Runway for the fashion conscience and Ink Master for great tattooists – there's still a distinct lack of fine art head-to-head reality shows helping to inspire and encourage struggling artists.

In Dare2Draw, four comic book artists battle it out through projects mentored by comic industry professionals. These lucky competitors (who will have their comic published by the Dare2Draw team, as well as invaluable help from comic book legends) are: Lynn Yoshii, Plaid Klaus, Lydia Roberts and Kenly Dillard.

Currently airing on MNN (Manhatten Neighhourhood Network), Dare to Draw: The Series will be available to watch online.

Dare2Draw events have included mentors from comics legends, including Bill Sienkiewicz

This series is part of a much, much bigger project: Dare to Draw. Beginning life five years ago, when founder Charles D. Chenet decided to create a platform modelled on Will Eisner's Studio – the innitiative has gone from strength to strength.

"I decided to create a platform – a proving ground for artists, where professionals can be reached in an intimate setting and can give back to their community, and where art students and aspiring cartoonists could get together, learn something and get some cool, new art supplies from our sponsors."

Dare2Draw: The Series contestants: Lynn Yoshii, Plaid Klaus, Lydia Roberts and Kenly Dillard

Starting with events in bars and convention rooms to to different art organisations and schools – the project has resulted in his own TV studio, and he's hoping to reach more people outside of his local events to inspire and help them find their own voice.

"We did a Kickstarter to shoot a pilot and we've been putting together the series based on the Dare2Draw program and events, " explains Charles.

I've been building Dare2Draw as a mentoring program - trying to reach and help more artists

"I've been building Dare2Draw as a mentoring program, with the live events, and now trying to reach and help more artists, through the TV series with our very own comic book creator competition show."

As well as a series of events, workshops and this four contestant competition show, Charles says he is currently working on 'Phase 2', "a combination of the formats – our live event, shot in a TV studio, for YouTube and video. We're building the content and the fan base by doing monthly episodes, as a TV series."

Watch the sizzle reel

For more information on the project, visit their website and check out their youtube channel for the latest videos.

An extended article about Dare2Draw will feature in ImagineFX issue 128 – on sale in the UK on the 9 October 2015.

Words: Alice Pattillo

