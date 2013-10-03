Silent comics need no words to shine

These silent comics use imagery alone to tell the story

We're big fans of comics at Creative Bloq. But while most comic artists continue to follow the path set out by the greatest comic book artists of all time, others strike to take the medium in new directions. And here's a great example, proving that illustrations can speak for themselves without any dialogue whatsoever.

Entitled 'Silent Comics', this beautiful collection by Romanian illustrator Ileana Surducan explores the power of visual images to narrate without the help of words.

"They try to surprise the lector by unexpected twists of the story, or by playing with visual codes, employing them in new ways and therefor stepping into the realm of the extra-ordinary," Surducan explains.

See more inspiring illustrations over on Ilena's website.

Do you think these silent comics work? Let us know in the comments box below!