12,308 pieces of graffiti that aren't really there

We've seen plenty of inspiring examples of street art in our time here at Creative Bloq and there's one thing that we love about the discipline in particular - no two piece are ever the same. Splashing the streets with colour and character is only ever a wonderful and inspiring thing.
Graffiti Général is a project created thanks to the emergence of WebGL - a unique technology that allows the creation of 3D experiences in real time, directly accessible from a web browser and without the need to upload plugins or external applications.
Using WebGL, they've transformed the Magasins Généraux - a derelict building in Paris - with 12,308 digital paintings from around the world. The Graffiti Général website offers a real-time 3D tour of the building and its many artistic works. Go and check it out!
Liked this? Read these!
- Free graffiti font selection
- Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!
- Great examples of doodle art
Have you seen an inspiring piece of street art? Let us know in the comments box below!