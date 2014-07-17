5 tips for integrating the latest tech into your design practice

The ongoing march of technology means that there are plenty of opportunities for designers to work with exciting innovations such as projection mapping, augmented reality and 3D printing; however if you're going to throw in your lot with cutting-edge tech then there are a few things you'll want to bear in mind. Here's our tech innovation checklist to help you ensure you're getting the best out of your cool new toys.

01. Ignore the technology

Think about 'why' you're doing something, before you consider 'what' it is you're doing. This is crucial if you aspire to use new technology to its maximum potential. Remembering this will ensure your campaign is effective, rather than gimmicky.

02. Recognise limitation

Bold innovations are frequently pitched as the answer to our problems, but in reality they can quickly begin to cause many more. It is vital to understand the limits of the technology you're working with.

03. Be poetic

Too many technologists obsess over practical problems. Side with the inspirational rather than the rational when thinking about your campaigns. If you can find an application that strikes the right balance between rational and creative minds, great things can happen.

04. Consider your environment

The benefit of technologies such as 4D projection mapping is that it can work directly with a specific environment. Picking the right canvas on which to project is a key consideration.

05. Offer unique experiences

The more bespoke experiences can be, the more they resonate with people. Advertising by its nature should be memorable, sharable and meaningful. The more campaigns move away from a 'one size fits all' model and become sensitive to people's likes, passions and life stories, the more importance the customer will attach to the brand.

Words: Peter Firth Illustration: Donghyun Lim

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 228.