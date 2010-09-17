Add punch to a pitch with Flash Catalyst

In this highly competitive creative world, we all need to find new ways of getting our work noticed beyond the standard, dull and dry presentation. Digital designs need to be shown in a digital environment, but creatives with no code experience struggle to articulate their designs when it comes to motion or interactivity, limited by using flat JPEGs for storyboards.

Now you can make your presentation interactive in a click or two, without any code, using Flash Catalyst - what better way to razzle-dazzle a client? Using a bit of kit like Catalyst to create an interactive pitch doesn't remove any of the showmanship of the creative process, either - it adds to it. David Ogilvy would be proud.

In this project we show you how to work your pitches harder and embrace technology, using a prototype of a web design that is wrapped up in a presentation for online or in-person demonstration. Alternatively, it could function as a great portfolio template if you work with animation or motion graphics.

