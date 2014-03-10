Album artwork of the week: Liars 'Mess'

The album artwork was created by the band themselves

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Mess' from Liars.

Designed by the band themselves, the artwork sees coloured string used in a variety of different ways. For promotional purposes, the band have even taken to putting string across billboards, playgrounds and more - which you can see over on their Facebook page.

The limited edition vinyl copies of the album feature vacuum sealed gatefolds, with authentic string and double clear vinyl complete with screen printed jackets. A wholly independent affair, this band have gone all out with their album artwork.

