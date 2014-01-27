Album artwork of the week: Sleepy Sun's 'Maui Tears'

We love the thick, bold border and bright geometric shapes

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Maui Tears' from Sleepy Sun.

It instantly caught our eye thanks to the darkened undertones juxtaposed with the eccentric geometric shapes. Created by Alan Forbes, the artwork showcases the use of bright triangles and intriguing characters.

Album artwork aims to give the viewer a first impression of the music and this would certainly invite a listen from us. The careful shading and thick, bold border makes for an impressive cover.

