Apple rocks the rainbow. Again.

Not content with wowing us with Q2 financials, Apple today surprised with astonishing take on its corporate logo - complete with rainbow-coloured translucent squares

Created for this year's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC 2012), the new logo design echoes other recent Apple experiments with its logo branding - and even harks back to its distant past when rainbow striping was in vogue.

The new logo design - which dominates the WWDC 2012 website splash page - is certainly a bold, colourful contrast to Apple's corporate colours, which are almost monolithic in their black, white and silver / grey uniformity.

Apple logo comparison from our sister website, Gizmodo UK

It proves, if nothing else, that the company remains true to its roots - and still has a certain playfulness that belies the grown-up, sober image it normally likes to portray.

The new logo design - and the announcement of WWDC 2012 - follows hot on the heels of Apple's best ever Q2 financial results, when it announced it $11.6bn in profits - up a staggering 94% for the same quarter last year.

