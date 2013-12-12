Topics

Artist transforms studio into dream-like landscapes

Korean artist JeeYoung Lee creates other-worldly landscapes for this dreamy self-portrait series.

Jeeyoung Lee transports her viewer to another world with this series

There's no denying that self-portraits have become more elaborate over the years - especially when a particular photographer is hell-bent on raising the creative stakes. Here, Korean artist JeeYoung Lee has transformed a small studio into a range of incredibly inspiring dream scenarios and nightmarish environments.

Using symmetrical patterns, enlarged objects and an array of creatures, Lee could have easily stepped into an Alice in Wonderland world. The studio measures in at 10x20ft, with the sets for each photograph taking up to months at a time to build.

The photography series is an enticing as it gets; coaxing the viewer to enter into a frighteningly beautiful universe. The use of colour is extraordinary, with Lee's placement often provoking a 'Where's Wally' situation. An absolutely breath-taking series.

