Charity exhibition calls for record sleeve artwork

Secret 7" returns for its third consecutive year on 12 April. The charity event asks artists to create original artwork for a range of musicians to be exhibited in London. Raising money for War Child, the artists taking part this year are Black Sabbath; Elbow; Jake Bugg; Lorde; Massive Attack; Roxy Music and T.Rex.

Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack said, "It is a pleasure to once again lend our support to War Child. Like the sleeves that are produced, Secret 7" is a unique project that we’re excited to be a part of. I am looking forward to seeing the various ways our track is interpreted and creating my one-of-a-kind sleeve for the show."

The judging panel consists of Design Director Tom Munkton of Mother, It’s Nice That Editor Liv Siddall, Creative Director Maria Murtagh of Universal Music’s Globe division and War Child’s Director Ben Knowles. Get drawing!

Enter your artwork over on the Secret 7" website.

Here's a selection of last year's entries:

