Cities of the world given a typographical twist

Cities can inspire designers through their architecture, environment and atmosphere. Creative project Show Us Your Type has decided to take advantage of that by asking designers to submit various typographic illustrations of the cities they live in and the results are beautiful.

Each new edition focuses on one city in particular, with series based around London, Tokyo, New York, Barcelona and more. Professional and amateur designers alike are able to submit their designs to be featured in the final city edition.

Smaller cities such as Melbourne, Beirut and Cairo have also been featured, with some series' even taking on a theme such as using GIFs or a particular colour palette. Do you think these typographic posters best represent the city they're portraying?

