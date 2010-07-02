Topics

Create illustrated type from an existing font

Rodrigo Francisco shares a great shortcut for creating beautiful custom typography

Designing a unique piece of illustrated typography can be a great way to draw attention to your work.

But whether you're working on a commission or a personal piece for your portfolio, there isn't always time to start completely from scratch. In this project, I take you through the process of creating a piece of illustrated type, based on an existing typeface.

I wanted a manuscript-style typeface that had a knotted, 'tied-up' feel to it, and would be easy to manipulate. I chose Bello Pro by Underware for this - you'll find a sample outline in the support files for following the steps, but feel free to use your own font if you prefer.

When choosing a typeface to illustrate, look for a font with 'flaws' - parts that you can work into and redesign - and when you're making your final touches, think of it as a 3D object, with overlapping parts, where shadows and highlights will appear.

