Explore CSS3 effects with FilterLab

FilterLab is an open source application from Adobe that produces cinematic effects for the web using CSS filters. In this short tutorial I’ll show you the basics of FilterLab, and how to transform and animate elements with just a few lines of CSS.



01 First open Adobe FilterLab from here or here. Take a look at the built-in filters, which will be familiar if you use Photoshop. If you wish to look at more advanced custom filters, you will need to download Chrome Canary.



02 Explore the features and familiarise yourself with the tools to help you decide which filters you require for your project. For this demonstration, I will be focusing on the Blur and Hue-rotate tools. To do the same, copy the webkit filter code – for example, blur: -webkitfilter: blur(7.5px);



03 Paste the webkit filter code into your HTML project’s CSS file. This example shows varying blur settings set to my header type classes.



04 Once you’ve set up your desired filters, let’s look at animating them. I’m using the CSS3 animation technique found on w3schools. To set up your element for animation, use the animation class, set a name for your animation and a duration. Be sure to do this for each browser type to ensure the widest compatibility. You’ll also need to create beginning and end keyframes in your CSS file for each browser, for Safari and Chrome use. This example will animate from a 20px blur to nothing over five seconds.



05 Continue to animate the filter properties for any elements requiring animation in your CSS and experiment until your project looks great. This final example shows the text blurring in and a hue-rotate filter applied to the cloud elements, along with animation applied to the top and left property to give some depth to the page.