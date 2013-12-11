Exploring duality with these amazing illustrations

There's a constant creative thread running through his work

For graphic designer and illustrator Taj Francis, there’s a thread running through his work - a theme tying his diverse portfolio together: "I think duality has always been present in my work," he begins. "Duality is something I’ve always explored. It wasn’t intentional and I’ve only recently started to notice its presence, whether that’s emotive duality, cultural duality, social duality or the duality of human nature," he continues.

The creative lives and works in Kingston, Jamaica - a place that really informs his work. The illustrations featured here represent “the more light-hearted, vibrant side of my artwork,” he says, adding that Creative Cloud is the perfect tool for his workflow at every stage, from concept to completion.

"My work starts out hand-drawn," he says. "It’s scanned into and cleaned up in Illustrator, and I then carry everything into Photoshop to add more dynamic colours and vibrancy to the work. Creative Cloud helps me to carry out tasks seamlessly."

