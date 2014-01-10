Here's what happens when Photoshop's smart tools meet typography

Photoshop's crammed with tools designed to make life easier for harried designers. What was previously a tedious job of mucking about with clone brushes and blending and still not being happy with the results is, in Photoshop CS6 and above, a one-click task with the Content-Aware Fill tool.

It looks at the empty bit you're trying to fill in, looks at everything around it and then comes up with a best guess of what to put in there. The results aren't always especially refined – especially if you're working at print resolutions – but they can be a life-saver if you need to chop an unwanted detail out of a photograph in a hurry.

The real fun, however, can lie in pushing it to the extremes, and that's what Content Aware Typography is all about. The rules of this Tumblr are simple: choose a picture with some typography in it, select an area close to the letters and then apply Photoshop's Content-Aware Fill.

The results, as you can see, can be amazingly, insanely abstract, as Photoshop goes completely off on one, mindlessly weaving type into incredible repeat patterns that twist and mutate like some rampant typographic cancer.

Naturally, we love it. If you enjoy this little selection, be sure to visit the site and, if you don't have much on today, why not submit your own?

Words: Jim McCauley

