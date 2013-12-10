How to make information beautiful with a neat typography trick

When you've got a publication packed full of information, you need to make it look nice to ensure your reader's attention. From typography to imagery and everything in-between, it's imperative to make your particular publication stand out from the rest.
Sawdust is London-based design duo Rob Gonzalez and Jonathan Quainton. The studio was recently asked to turn an information-heavy guidebook - a list of the world’s 200 best research universities - into something more readable and aesthetically pleasing.
"The brief," Gonzalez recalls, "was to turn this rich but heavy content into a beautiful book that people would want to own for years to come." The result is a smart, understated piece of editorial design, tied together with ribbon-like numbers that give a nod to the cap and gown university students graduate in.
See more work from Sawdust over on their website.
Like this? Read these!
- Great examples of doodle art
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection
- Free tattoo fonts for designers
Have you seen an inspiring new project? Let us know in the comments box below!