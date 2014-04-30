Humorous posters take an undead-eye view of Plants vs Zombies

Designer Daniel Reeve creates a hilarious poster series based on Plants vs. Zombies

There are a number of ways in which you can design a poster but usually, experimenting with some of your favourite pop culture characters is a good place to start. Here, one of the most popular gaming apps of recent years gets turned on its head in a brilliant minimal poster series.

"What if the Zombies in that game are not the bad guys they are made out to be?" jokes designer Daniel Reeve. "I was lucky enough to get hold of a top secret book from Muncher Corp - an organisation fighting towards freedom for all zombies and brains for all.

"It details the main deadly threats that they will eventually come face to face on the battlefield and the best plan of action." Take a look at his brilliant execution with this minimal poster series.

Find out more about the poster series on Daniel Reeve's website.

