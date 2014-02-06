Iconic images turned into 8-bit watercolours

Can you recognise the iconic painting in its new form?

When you think of 8-bit, you often think of old school computer games and tributes. The technique has been used to recreate movies and more but never have we seen it used in this way. Here, iconic paintings and characters have been transformed into 8-bit watercolours.

Artist and designer Adam Lister has recreated paintings by Van Gogh and Johannes Vermeer as well as popular characters from Breaking Bad and Star Trek into 8-bit watercolour masterpieces.

It's incredible to see the paintings in such a new light, with some more recognisable than others. If you like them as much as we do, you'll be pleased to know that you can purchase prints of the 8-bit watercolour paintings over on Adam Lister's website.

