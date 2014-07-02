Iconic Moomin artist illustrates Alice in Wonderland

Tove Jansson puts her trademark spin on these beautiful illustrations

Responsible for some of the most stunning book illustrations, Tove Jansson became an iconic figure in both literature and illustration after creating her beloved Moomins. As some of the most adored characters in recent years, adults and children alike have been inspired by Jansson's surreal and beautiful illustrations.

In 1959, she was commissioned to illustrate a rare edition of Alice in Wonderland and the results are breath-taking. Using her token shading, wonderful curves and colour, her style perfectly adhere's the the bizarre nature of the Alice in Wonderland story.

It's a marvel to witness a work of this stature, proving that Jansson's work certainly lives on long after she sadly passed away in 2001. Take a look at some of her beautiful creations below and see Alice in Wonderland in an entirely new light.

[via Brain Pickings]

What do you think of these illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!