Incredible glass art has to be sliced to be believed

Each glass loaf created by Loren Stump sells for around $5000

As a creative, you're constantly looking for new and exciting ways in which to execute your artwork. Whilst some will opt for a canvas or screen, Californian artist Loren Stump likes to work with glass. Stunning on the outside, his works hold something pretty special on the inside.

Starting in 1993, Stump discovered his natural talents with glass in molten form. Self-taught, he quickly mastered advanced shaded murrine, intricate sculpture, and paperweight encasement, producing incredible works such as the glass loaf pictured above.

Mastering the technique of layering coloured molten glass around a core and then stretching the whole thing into a rod, his works are unfathomable. It's no wonder he's been exhibited at the Corning Museum of Glass, The Ertz Israel Museum, and the Kyokei Fujita Glass Museum.

[via Lost at E Minor]

