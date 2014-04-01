Incredible illustrations based on basketball player's beard

The illustrations come in a variety of beautiful styles

Designers constantly start personal projects to better their skills. From character design to illustration work, it's a great idea to brush up on your qualifications. Here, Croatian designer Filip Peraić has illustrated basketball player James Harden in a variety of beautiful ways.

"I started this project to avoid enslaving an expression to one style/concept," explains Peraić. "James Harden’s profile was chosen because of the belief that this 'constraint' will produce more creative approaches and produce out-of-the-box solutions. Some results will be led by more stylistic/aesthetic idea, some more conceptual or metaphorical - it’s all about developing my skills."

Already working with major brands of the world, including IBM, Mercedes Benz, WIRED, Fly Emirates, and ESPN, it seems that Peraić already has plenty of skills to offer. We can't complain though - this illustrative series is wonderful.

For more information, head to James Harden Illustrated.

