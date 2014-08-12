Incredible laser-cut paper art is intricately beautiful

We may live in a digital world, but our love affair with paper art has by no means diminished. Usually cut by hand, the art form can create weird, wonderful and astonishing works of art using only the humble material of paper. Eric Standley has taken things to the next level, with his collection of laser cut offerings.

The Virginia based designer and associate professor in the School of Visual Arts has a knack for creating beautiful paper art that has us in awe. Intricate, detailed and packed full of all kinds of colours and shapes, each piece is as unbelievable as it is astonishing.

It's easy to see why he's exhibited such works across America, as new details emerge with every glance. Drawing his themes from Islamic and Gothic architecture and art from the 12th century, this kind of paper art is definitely the future of the form.

[via Hype Angel]

What do you think about this paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!