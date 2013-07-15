Inspirational promo work for design comp

"This should be about design being more than a beauty pageant or merely a utility of business," said Bob Zeni, chairman of Archive13. "It’s about the power of design to tell compelling stories, capture imaginations and build communities around common drives."

This was the brief facing Matt Wizinsky (UIC's Innovation Lab, Studio Junglecat) and Nick Adam (Firebelly Design), asked to put together communications for the even recognising and championing outstanding achievements in Chicago graphic design.

The design duo put together a range of print and digital materials, built a custom image-glitching software and a typeface based upon every major alphabetic evolution, covering proto-sinaitic, phoenician, greek, et cetera ...



Archive13 accepts submissions from the extended Chicago area and from art and design schools throughout Illinois. Work created by designers, agencies, companies and non-prot or government organisations located or based in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties will be accepted. Student work from any school, college, university, academy or institute in the state of Illinois is also accepted.

Submissions are due Friday 19 July. Find out more at archivechicago.com