August issue of Computer Arts on sale now!

This issue, Rick Poynor delves into the international poster scene, and argues that amidst all the motion work, complex installations and digital experiences, there is still no purer expression of graphic design skill than the poster.

Adobe controversy

Elsewhere, the spotlight is on Adobe's controversial subs-only Creative Cloud move - barrier to new blood or exciting new collaborative tool? Computer Arts hears what the industry professionals think.

The In Conversation section features an interview with the very shy but supremely talented Esteban Diácono, the Argentine designer who rose to fame with a Star Wars/Harry Potter mickey-take that went viral, before going on to create some of the most haunting, visually stunning motion work we've ever seen (pick up the interactive digital edition to see the videos streamed straight through your iPad).

Degree shows

Issue 217 also features reports of this summer's degree show programme from the Computer Arts team, behind-the-scenes looks at the most innovative recent design work (including Matt(H)Booth's Visualiser project, which sees the designer's specially-designed programme take songs and transform them into graphic images) and a nose around crafty, cluttered studio of Zim&Zou.

