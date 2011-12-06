It's a Shape Christmas

Shape has just released its festive interactive countdown to Christmas 2011 in collaboration with illustrators from around the globe.

A new illustration will be revealed every day throughout December up until Santa arrives on the 25th. All of the featured illustrations will be available to download for FREE as wallpapers for iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

Illustrators from around the world include the likes of Alan Heighton (popular for works in Creative Review, The Guardian, The Financial Times and artwork for The Arctic Monkeys), Gareth Hughes (designer at Magnetic North), Santos Henarejos - a very talented creative from Spain, and that's just to name a few. To reveal more artwork visit the website and unveil a new illustration every day!

Once they reach their follower target, Shape will give a special gift to one lucky follower on Twitter.