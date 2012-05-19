James Victore at OFFF 2012

Computer Arts: Tell us about yourself...

James Victore: I work as a graphic designer and artist. I work for smart, brave clients and comrades who pay me in euros and dollars to make other folks get excited.

CA: How would you describe your work?

JV: We try to make strong, sexy and memorable work. We make forward-thinking ideas visible and we use sticks and stones to do it.

CA: What gets you going?

JV: I love my job, work makes me happy, I need no motivation.

CA: How do you keep the ideas coming?

JV: We go to lunch. I like to get out of the studio - the ideas flow much better over a bottle of chianti at lunch.

CA: What's your favourite colour?

JV: All flourescent colours make me happy

CA: What was your 'I've made it' moment?

JV: I have my second exhibit of work at the MoMA right now, although I'm still waiting for my "moment".

One of James Victore's many posters created for The Department of Probation

CA: What's been your favourite project to work on so far - and why?

JV: Here is some info and a link to our favourite new job.

CA: If you could collaborate with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

JV: I like collaborating with everybody.

CA: What can we expect to see from you in the coming months?

JV: Lots of awesome work... and some fun videos.

CA: Who are you most looking forward to seeing at OFFF 2012, and why?

JV: My pal Joshua Davis. And all the crazy dudes I've never met.

CA: What are the benefits of events like OFFF for creatives?

JV: They are sooo important. We all need to check in and see what the rest of the clan is doing. And we need to be comforted and frustrated by our peers.

CA: What does Computer Arts mean to you?

JV: I love a mag like yours putting out comment and showcasing both the overrated stars and the underrated young hot shots. Great job, bully for you.

CA: And finally, is there anything else you'd like to say to our readers?

JV: Buy my book?

www.jamesvictore.com